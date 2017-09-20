Heartless thieves steal car containing disability buggy in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A car containing a child's disability buggy was stolen from a home in South Yorkshire.

Burglars broke into a home on Bluebell Avenue in Penistone, Barnsley, during the early hours of Sunday, stealing a handbag with keys to the vehicle.

They then made off in the grey Volkswagen Golf GTD estate, with the registration number YS66 CKN, which was parked on the driveway.

The disability buggy is manufactured by Clarke and is described as being black and grey with an aluminium frame.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 255 of September 17.