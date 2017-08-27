Heartbreak for staff at Sheffield supermarket as thieves steal charity donations made in memory of late colleague

Staff at a Sheffield supermarket have been left heartbroken by the theft of charity donations collected in memory of a much-loved colleague who recently died.

Employees at the Co-op on Ecclesall Road were disgusted when they turned up at the store on Thursday morning to find charity boxes raising money for Weston Park Hospital had been plundered early that morning.

Staff had only recently begun collecting for the hospital to commemorate the death of a popular co-worker, who recently passed away.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at our store on Eccleshall Road in Sheffield in the early hours of Thursday morning where a charity collection for Weston Park Hospital in memory of a much loved colleague, was taken.

"Colleagues and customers are extremely saddened by this and we would urge anyone with information to come forward to the police."

Police said thieves had broken into the shop between 5.10am and 5.15am, smashing a window to gain entry.

As well as taking cash from the charity boxes, they stole alcohol from the store before making their getaway,

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 135 of August 24.