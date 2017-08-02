'He could easily have lost his life' - assault at Sheffield nightclub leaves man with nasty gash to head (warning: graphic content)

A man was left with a nasty gash to his head after being attacked at a nightclub in Sheffield city centre.

Grant Foster, aged 23, was at Beg, Borrow and Steal in Carver Street in the early hours of Saturday morning when he says he was hit from behind with a bottle and then stabbed with the jagged glass.

A close-up of the wound

Police, however, say they are investigating reports that a customer was punched by an unknown man at the venue and cut his ear on some broken glass after falling to the floor.

Mr Foster, who is from Sheffield, says he was on the dancefloor at the venue when he was hit from behind in what he says was an unprovoked attack.

He went to Northern General Hospital and was transferred to Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he received stitches before being discharged that afternoon.

His stepfather Owen Wright said Grant was lucky to be alive following the assault.

Grant Foster's stepfather says the 23-year-old is lucky to be alive

"It was a very nasty attack. A bottle was smashed into his head and the sharp part of the broken bottle was then used to stab him," he said.

"He has a massive scar running from his ear down to his neck and he could easily have lost his life."

Sheffield Council said its licensing team had been made aware of the incident but no application had been submitted for a review of the premises licence.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were investigating following a reported assault in the bar at around 3.40am.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 177 of July 29," added a spokeswoman for the force.

The Star has reported how another man, aged 21, was attacked on Saturday night at a different bar in the same street.

Billy Gilberthorpe said he came within an inch of losing an eye after being assaulted by a man carrying two miniature glass bottles at Crystal.