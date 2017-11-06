Have your say on major revamp for one of Sheffield's 'most iconic' estates

People living in one of Sheffield's 'most iconic' estates have been asked to help decide how to transform the area using a £515,000 cash windfall.

Sheffield Council was awarded the huge sum to help regenerate Gleadless Valley, parts of which are in the top 10 per cent of the UK's most deprived neighbourhoods.

The council wants people to have their say about how it uses that central government cash to draw up a 'masterplan' to improve the area.

Councillor Ben Curran, cabinet member for planning and development, said: "Gleadless Valley is one of the city’s most iconic estates, and has a strong community, good transport links, lots of open space and great views across the city. But it hasn’t had the investment it deserves for some time.

"We’ve secured funding to develop a masterplan to help us attract investment to redevelop the estate.

"There is great enthusiasm on the valley. We want to tap into that to capture what people want for their community. So we’re asking people to get involved and tell us how they would like the estate to evolve in the future."

The council has invited local residents, schools and businesses to let it know what changes they would like to see in the area.

Postcards letting people know how to get involved in the consultation will be sent to more than 5,000 households, and council officers will also knock on doors asking people to complete a survey.

Anyone taking part in the survey will be entered into a free prize draw to win up to £50 worth of shopping vouchers.

You can also complete the survey online at www.sheffield.gov.uk/gleadlessvalley or by visiting Newfield Green Library, Newfield Green Housing Office or Valley Children's Centre.

You can learn more by taking part in one of the following drop-in sessions, where tea and cake will be available:

* 189 Centre, Blackstock Road, Gleadless

Thursday November 16, 9am-2pm

* Herdings Community and Heritage Centre, Morland Road, Gleadless

Thursday, November 23, midday-7pm

* Terry Wright Community Hall, 569 Gleadless Road, Gleadless

Saturday, November 25, 9am-2pm

The money, awarded as part of the Government’s Estate Regeneration Programme, can only be used to draw up plans to regenerate the area, rather than being spent directly on improvements.

The deadline for people to have their say is December 3.