Have you made Sheffield's parking wall of shame?

A bad parking 'wall of shame' has been created to expose the 'selfish' motorists accused of putting lives at risk in Sheffield.

Cars parked on pavements, across pedestrian crossings or on street corners, obstructing views for other road users, are among those earning their owners an unwanted place on the Facebook gallery.

There's barely space for pedestrians to squeeze through at this crossing

The 'S26 Parking Wars and Wall of Shame' page was created by members of the public being driven to distraction in the Kiveton Park and Wales area of the city.

Elizabeth Barker is one of the main contributors. She says parents dropping off and collecting children from Wales High School and Kiveton Park Meadow Junior School on Storth Lane park so recklessly a serious collision is inevitable.

"It's been a problem for years but it's getting worse. Some of the parking by inconsiderate parents is so dangerous it's unbelievable," said Ms Barker, who lives on Storth Lane and whose young grandson walks to school there.

"They'll park anywhere they can get their cars. I've even seen people inching backwards where people are standing on the pavement, and pushing them out of the way.

Those drivers aren't the only culprits at that spot

"Children are forced to walk in the road and a couple of youngsters have been involved in slight accidents and ended up in hospital.

"The worst thing is there's a parish council car park a few hundred yards away which is never used. I do sometimes wonder why God gave people legs.

"We've been complaining for four years to the police but nothing is ever done."

Contibutors to the page, which has 500 members, have also shared examples of how the nuisance is being tackled elsewhere, like in Bath, where police have sent letters warning motorists that persistent offenders will be fined.

This driver didn't leave much space for people to get past on the pavement

Problem parking is not of course confined to the Kiveton Park region.

The Star has previously highlighted protests by exasperated parents and pupils outside schools in Crosspool, Handsworth and Meersbrook to name just a few areas.

Nearly 30 fines a week are issued to drivers endangering children by parking irresponsibly outside schools in Sheffield.

Earlier this year, Sheffield Council teamed up with South Yorkshire Police for a six-week blitz on problem parking by parents, during which they issued warnings and fines to drivers caught flouting regulations.

This driver was accused of blocking a mobility scooter trying to pass on the pavement

Proposals to ban pavement parking in Sheffield were earlier this year welcomed by the majority of The Star's readers, though not everyone was in favour.

The Star has attempted to contact Wales High School, Kiveton Park Meadow Junior School, South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council.