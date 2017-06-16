Get crafty for charity in The Big Stitch, Sheffielders urged

Sheffielders have been urged to get creative for charity by joining The Big Stitch.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is asking citizens to buy an item from its Sheffield shops and add their unique sartorial stamp to support the fight against heart disease.

Its shops on Pinstone Street and Arundel Gate, in Sheffield city centre, are among around 750 BHF outlets across the UK championing sewing and dressmaking skills for the campaign to prove they can fulfil the fashion needs of even the sharpest dressers.

Shoppers are asked to take before and after pics showing their handiwork and share them throughout July via the charity's Instagram, Twitter and Instagram accounts, accompanied by hashtag #TheBigStitch.

The best entries will earn their creators a special night out at a West End show with beauty vlogger Just Jodes.

Mik Parkin, area manager for the BHF's Sheffield shop, said: "We want to see as many friends, families and individuals from Sheffield getting crafty this July, whilst also helping us fund £500million of heart research in the next five years.

"The Big Stitch gives you the opportunity to either put into practice your sewing skills or learn how easy it is to incorporate small additions to create a wardrobe staple. All you need to do is buy an item from the desirable items on offer in BHF shops and inject your own style stamp this July."

The BHF said money raised from the initiative will help the more than 616,000 people across Yorkshire who are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease, which claims nearly 14,000 lives in the area each year.

* For more information, visit bhf.org.uk/TheBigStitch.