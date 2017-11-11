Fury over theft of poppy collection box from South Yorkshire café

The owners of a café in South Yorkshire have expressed their fury at the 'heartless' thief who stole a Poppy Appeal collection box.

The Allotment Deli in Hoyland, Barnsley, revealed the charity box was taken overnight on Thursday.

Posting on its Facebook page, the owners described the theft as an affront to those who fought for their country.

"I’m struggling to know how to write this , as no words can possibly describe how upset & broken hearted,hurt & angry I am feeling," read the post.

"Today on opening, I found that our Poppy Collection Box had been stolen last night whilst we were closed.

"I'm hurting, I'm upset for every one of you who has bought your poppy (knitted, pinned, paper poppies, rulers, bands) from us as your donations are now in the undeserving hands of a criminal. I'm speechless, but very determined!

"Hoyland community please take care, there are some very heartless thieves around, with no thought for anyone/any charity, and unbelievably no respect for those who fought for our country to enable any of us alive today to be here & for the serving men & women fighting for peace & security for today & our future.... Words fail me."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.