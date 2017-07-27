Fury over fly-tipped waste left blocking Sheffield road

This was the mess left blocking a road in Sheffield after fly-tippers struck.

An old sofa, doors and sacks of building waste were strewn along Balaclava Road in Philadelphia, posing a hazard to drivers in the area.

Dale Horsfield, who took this photo, said he was horrified to discover the junk in the street, between Infirmary Road and Penistone Road, when he turned up for work at builders' merchants this morning.

He said he flagged it up to the council's Streets Ahead team, which he praised for quickly acknowledging the report, before moving it so vehicles were not obstructed.

The 33-year-old, from Hillsborough, said CCTV footage showed someone pulling up in a van on Tuesday night at around 8.30pm and quickly pushing it out of the back before driving off.

Unfortunately, he said, neither the person's face nor the number plate were visible on the footage.

"The area is a bit of a mess at the moment. If it's not fly-tipping it's graffiti," he added.