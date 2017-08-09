Friendly, artistic and musclebound - the Sheffield neighbourhood showing its strengths

Middlewood, it could be said, is a neighbourhood with a bit of an identity crisis.

Stretching from the top of Hillsborough, with its many shops, pubs and restaurants, to the foot of rural Oughtibridge, it straddles the boundary between city and countryside.

Graham Shapley in the sculpture garden at Cupola Contemporary Art

It runs along Middlewood Road, beside the river Don, but exactly where it begins and ends is a subject of debate among locals.

To some people, the shops at the end of Leppings Lane, near Hillsborough Park and Sheffield Wednesday's home ground, are the 'Middlewood Shops', but to others this parade of independent outlets, takeaways and cafés is 'Little Hillsborough'.

For many, you are not truly in Middlewood until you reach the tram stop of the same name at the end of the yellow line, near the Owls' training centre, or the sprawling Winn Gardens council estate a little further on.

Historically, the area is perhaps best known as the site of the old Middlewood Hospital. However, even that was formerly known as Wadsley Mental Hospital and is today a smart housing estate called Wadsley Park Village but referred to by some locals as the Middlewood estate.

Karen Beech at Decorated Stuff Sheffield

Not that the precise location of its geographical limits seem to worry most inhabitants, who are simply happy to live in an area with good transport links, a variety of shops and great walks on their doorstep.

Sophie Winter, who grew up on the Winn Gardens estate, says the area has had its problems but is now a pleasant, friendly area in which to live.

"It's great because you're about 20 minutes from the city centre but close to a lot of fields, parks and woodland walks, which is fantastic if you have a dog like me," says the 25-year-old Cardiff University student, who is back for the summer holidays.

"It's now a very nice and welcoming area, with a good range of shops close by. There are quite a few people who have moved here from Burma and there are a lot of different communities, who organise events for everyone here."

The Asda in Middlewood is an old cinema

The area has had its share of disruption in recent years. Some independent shops failed to survive the upheaval caused by the installation of the tram tracks, and the old Middlewood Tavern, further up the road towards Oughtibridge, fell casualty to the 2007 flood, which badly damaged the carriageway, drastically reducing custom while extensive repairs were carried out.

But many of the shops which lend the area its village vibe continue to thrive, including Cupola Contemporary Art, a quirky treasure trove of prints, sculptures and jewellery, which is now in its 26th year, and the shoots of recovery are beginning to show with a number of recent openings.

Graham Shapley, general manager at Cupola, says: "There was a period about seven years ago when a lot of smaller businesses were closing and were mostly being replaced by takeaways, but things are improving."

He tells me how, despite Ecclesall Road and London Road often being quoted as Sheffield's trendiest enclaves, a study showed the S6 postcode - including Middlewood and Hillsborough - is actually home to more people working in the creative sector than anywhere else in the city.

The old porter's lodge at Middlewood Hospital is now a nursery

Among them is Karen Beech, who recently opened her first shop called Decorated Stuff Sheffield, which as its name suggests sells a range of up-cycled furniture and home accessories.

The mum-of-two was inspired to go into business after her mother became ill and she decided life was too short not to follow your dreams.

She lives on the other side of town but says she has been impressed by Middlewood's clean streets and friendly atmosphere since opening her doors in May.

Another relatively new business, albeit one with a slightly different clientele, is Steel City Muscle Gym.

It was opened two years ago by brothers Carl and Mark Stevenson, the latter of whom has won multiple bodybuilding titles and once finished eighth in the Britain's Strongest Man competition.

Mark's son Jack Stevenson, aged 18, recently came second in the under-18 National Amateur Bodybuilding Association (NABBA) North East area competition, despite only having been in training since he turned 16.

Jack Stevenson and Sam Seaman at Steel City Muscle Gym

Jack, who claims he was denied victory because his tan was too pale, said: "Middlewood's a popular area with families but it's also good for young people because you can walk to Hillsborough, where the nightlife is excellent.

"A lot of people say Middlewood's a bad place but it's peaceful most of the time and many people are moving here because it's cheaper than other areas."

There's no shortage of greenery in Middlewood, including picturesque walks along the Don, and Middlewood Park, where facilities include a playground, games area and bowling green.

The park sits in the shadow of the chimneys at the old UCAR Carbon works across the river at what is now known as Beeley Wood Recycling Village.

It is already home to firms recycling everything from food waste to the ashes from incinerated garbage, which are used for road resurfacing.

Hillsborough ward councillor Bob Johnson, who lives in Middlewood, said plans to expand the facilities and turn the site into a major recycling hub could create even more job opportunities for people in the area if they are approved.

Should that happen, he says it would be the latest step in the area's ongoing regeneration.

"Middlewood is a lovely area and one that's rapidly developing, with new shops and businesses opening all the time," he said.

"The Winn Gardens estate is a great example of the changes taking place. There's now a waiting list of people wanting to be housed there, which is something you would never have thought would happen 10 years ago."

Sheffield Wednesday's training complex in Middlewood

Middlewood Park

Sophie Winter, who grew up in Middlewood

The river Don in Middlewood