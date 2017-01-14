FOUND: Sheffield schoolboy who had been missing for a week

A Sheffield schoolboy who had been missing for more than a week has been found.

South Yorkshire Police said Ronnie Coleman, aged 13, had been found safe and well today in Sheffield.

"A massive thank you to everyone who shared our appeals far and wide!" they added, in a message posted on Facebook this afternoon.

The youngster from Arbourthorne had gone missing on Friday, January 6, after attending a family funeral at City Road cemetery and a wake in Darnall.

Police had been extremely concerned about the boy's welfare and had issued a number of appeals for information.

His mother had also issued a public plea for him to return home, stressing that he was not in any trouble.

