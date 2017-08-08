FOUND: Missing teenager from South Yorkshire

Have your say

A teenager from South Yorkshire has been found following a police appeal.

Lauren Hawcroft, aged 15, had not been seen since leaving her home in Worsbrough, Barnsley, today at around 2pm.

But following an appeal shared by The Star, South Yorkshire Police said shortly before 8pm that she had been found safe and well.

"FOUND. Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal. Lauren Hawcroft has been found safe and well," the force posted on its Facebook page.