Former Sheffield Wednesday star Gary Madine reportedly arrested after pub brawl

Former Sheffield Wednesday star Gary Madine has reportedly been arrested after a pub brawl.

The ex-Owls striker, who now plays for Bolton Wanderers, is alleged to have become involved in an altercation at a pub in Gateshead, near Newcastle, on Friday evening.

His current club says it is aware of the situation and will launch its own investigation, though it does not expect police to take any further action.

Posting on the club website today, Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson wrote: "Off the pitch, we are aware of the situation which has been reported in the media this morning regarding Gary Madine and although we believe that no further action is being taken by the authorities, we will be looking at the matter through our own processes.

Madine was with Sheffield Wednesday from 2011 to 2015, though he spent some of that time out on loan. He scored 26 goals for the club.

The Star has contacted Northumbria Police.