'Food is not free' insists 'pay as you feel' supermarket in Sheffield

A supermarket selling food which has been saved from the scrapheap in Sheffield has hit out over misleading leaflets claiming its goods are free.

Customers at the Real Junk Food Project's Sharehouse Market in Burngreave are asked to 'pay as you feel' for groceries, which would otherwise have ended up going to landfill.

The misleading leaflet which falsely states the food is free (photo: The Real Junk Food Project Sheffield)

Each shopper is limited to two bags and invited to pay what they feel is an appropriate price, with those who can't afford to pay encouraged to instead donate their time by volunteering at the shop on Carlisle Street.

But those behind the store say the system is being abused, with takings below £10 some days despite more than 100 people having each left with two full bags.

They believe a leaflet being distributed locally, which falsely claims the food is free, may be partially to blame.

"Someone's handing out leaflets saying we give out free food. We don't. It's not helpful," the Real Junk Food Project Sheffield posted on its Facebook page.

It called on anyone spotting leaflets in the area to help 'put the record straight'.

"Food is not free. Food has value and so do you," it added.

"This is why we ask you to pay as you feel. Everyone can contribute somehow."

As well as customers taking advantage by failing to pay, the organisation said volunteers had been insulted and even physically threatened by some shoppers who were angry that someone else got something they didn't.

It has received huge support on Facebook since posting to clear up any confusion caused by the leaflet.

Responding to one message, it wrote: "We have so many amazing stories and things happening and people involved, yet for some reason basic human decency goes to pot where the market is concerned.

"We're open five days a week. There's no need to queue from 10am for two hours in the rain. We fully appreciate that it's a struggle to feed the family for too many people but this is beyond infuriating to see."

The Real Junk Food Project said it knew which local organisation had been handing out the leaflets, though it did not name the group.

"We are on our way to talk to you about it and give you correct information," it stated.