Food and drink best shared with family at Sheffield’s Moor Market

Wandering around the Moor Market, you get a real sense of community, but three of the traders are even closer than you think – they’re family.

S&J’s Pantry is run by husband and wife duo Susannah and Jonathan Youdan. Opposite them is Jamie’s Milk and Soda Bar – run by son Jamie Youdan.

The Moor Market Sheffield Jamie Youdan with some of his drinks at the Milk and Soda Bar

Susannah and Jonathan have been established in the indoor market since it first opened in November 2013.

After seeing their success, 23-year-old son Jamie decided to open a stall when one became vacant – conveniently within walking – or waving – distance of his mum and dad.

S & J Pantry offers customers a range of cheese, teas and meat pies – and there really is something for all.

There’s Birdhouse Teas, which have a range of loose-leaf teas – even seven named after areas of Sheffield, including one especially blended for, and named after the Moor Market.

“It’s a very fruity flavour,” said Jonathan.

“People like to buy it to take home with them if they have come visiting from elsewhere or to send to people who used to live here to remind them of the city.

“We have over 80 varieties of cheese and what we offer changes all the time.

“We offer cheese from the traditional, like Cheddar and red Leicester, to the unique like our very own Henderson’s Relish cheese, lemon crumble cheese or the sticky toffee cheese – that’s cheese with dates and raisins in.”

Jamie also offers a diverse range of flavours at his drinks stall – which he started six months ago.

He offers non-alcoholic soft drinks in individual takeaway portions to drink instantly, or larger portions to take home.

Most of his products are gluten-free, and customers can also request their drinks to be made with soya milk, meaning he can cater for most requirements.

Mum Susannah said: “Jamie likes to experiment with his flavours.

“He makes one drink with a rose syrup that tastes like Turkish delight – that’s very popular.

“ There’s drinks that he has that you can’t get anywhere else, like a lavender lemonade-flavoured drink, and lots of his flavour combinations are unique. If customers want something, he will do his best to make it for them.”

Jamie also offers old-fashioned warming classics, like Horlicks, Cocoa and Ovaltine, which are enjoyed especially by older customers.

Susannah added: “He likes to chat to customers. He’s different to other drinks shops because he has the personal touch.”

