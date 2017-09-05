First students move into Sheffield's new £65m 'Chinatown' development

The first tenants have moved into Sheffield's new 'Chinatown' development, which will eventually accommodate almost 600 students.

Students began taking up residence at New Era Square, which is taking shape near the foot of London Road and will include a 21-storey tower, at the weekend.

Construction at the site, near the foot of London Road

Of the 100 studio flats in the first block to be completed, New Era Development said 60 had so far been snapped up and there had been many enquiries about those remaining.

The vast £65 million complex has been dubbed 'Chinatown' as it is being developed by a businessman from China and will include a Chinese supermarket and the city's first China-UK business incubator.

But a spokeswoman for the developer said the first occupants of the studio flats, priced between £145 and £175 a week, were a mixture of Chinese students and those from the UK and other countries.

She said the company would soon be taking bookings for the second block, which is due to be completed in January, will contain a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.

"We're very happy with the level of demand, especially considering our show room wasn't available until March, which is four months after most landlords start advertising student accommodation for the following year," she added.

The tower is due to open in May, marking the end of the first phase of the development, and bringing the number of flats to over 400.

KH Oriental supermarket - which is owned by Jerry Cheung, the man behind the development - is moving into its new two-storey premises within the complex, where it is set to open next month.

A spokeswoman for the developer said there had been lots of interest in the remaining retail outlets and terms were being negotiated with potential occupants, which will include a restaurant.

A student common room, which will include a gym, private cinema and games room, is due to open in January.

In the meantime, the developer said its receptionist had been helping students settle in and find their way around the city.