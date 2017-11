Firefighters came to the rescue after a spaniel fell down a pumping station pit in South Yorkshire.

Crews from Adwick and Edlington fire stations were called to the stricken dog's aid on Saturday after it got stuck down the pit on Sandall Lane, in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.

Firefighters rescued the dog and reunited it with its owner

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said firefighters were called at around 2.20pm and left shortly before 4pm after rescuing the pooch and reuniting it with its owner.