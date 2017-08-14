Fire in Sheffield involving two cars 'may have been started deliberately'

A blaze in Sheffield involving two cars may have been started deliberately, firefighters have said.

Firefighters were called to Bitholmes Lane, between Wharncliffe Side and Deepcar, last night at around 11.30pm.

Mark Gay, red watch manager at Rivelin fire station, said a car had caught fire, with the flames spreading to another car.

He said police had attended but it was not known at this stage whether the fire, believed to have started in the engine compartment, is being treated as suspicious.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police.