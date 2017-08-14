Fire crews battle to rescue casualties of railway crash in dramatic scenes from training exercise

These were the dramatic scenes as firefighters battled to rescue casualties from a train crash in South Yorkshire - but thankfully all was not as it appeared.

Fire crews were taking part in a training exercise at Elsecar Heritage Railway in Barnsley to ensure they are ready to respond in the event of a real-life disaster

Fire crews described the training exercise as a huge success

The mock emergency, involving a car struck by a steam train at Elsecar station, was also staged to prepare rail staff for the worst.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue took part along with volunteers from the vintage railway service.

Firefighters from Tankersley, Adwick and Cudworth stations worked to rescue numerous stricken passengers from the train and car during the hour-long simulation, dubbed Exercise Thomas.

Delroy Galloway, station manager at Tankersley fire station, said: “The exercise was a huge success and allowed all those who participated to further understand their roles and responsibilities in the event of a major incident.

"Exercise Thomas formed part of an ongoing aim to continually improve major emergency response procedures and i would like to thank everyone who took part."

As well as putting firefighters to the test, the scenario was staged to ensure the train guard, rail incident officer and other crew members from the railway service would know what to do in the event of a major incident.

Andrew Littlewood, a trustee at Elsecar Heritage Railway, said: "We are always happy to work in conjunction with our emergency services. We trust that SYFR benefited from the experience."