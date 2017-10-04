Final send-off announced for long-serving Sheffield MP Bill Michie

The funeral of long-serving Sheffield MP Bill Michie, who was a pillar of the so-called People's Republic of South Yorkshire, will be held later this month.

The Labour politician who represented Heeley in parliament from 1983 to 2001, having previously served on Sheffield Council, died on September 22 after being admitted to hospital with a serious chest infection.

Bill Michie addresses a rate-capping demonstration in Sheffield

Anyone is welcome to pay their respects at his funeral, which will take place at the Upper Chapel on Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, on Friday, October 20, at 1.30pm.

Friends of former colleagues, including David Blunkett and Richard Caborn, have paid tribute to Mr Michie, describing him as a 'man of great integrity'.

The staunch trade unionist stood firmly on the left of his party and was a good friend of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He once famously refused to unveil a mural depicting the actor John Wayne, whom he considered too right wing, with his stance resulting in death threats from America.