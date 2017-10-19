Father-and-daughter help suspected stabbing victim after disturbance near Sheffield Cathedral

A father has told how he and his daughter came to the aid of a suspected stabbing victim in Sheffield city centre.

A man sustained a head injury during a disturbance between a group of men on Church Street, near Sheffield Cathedral, shortly after noon yesterday.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with head injuries following the incident

Initial reports suggested a knife had been used, though police later said the cause of the 31-year-old's injury had not been confirmed.

Patrick Byrne and his family were returning from the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where his eldest daughter had just attended an appointment, when they witnessed the commotion.

"We were approaching the square when we saw these two men sprinting between two trams towards the shops," he said.

"At first I thought they were fare dodgers who had jumped off the tram but then I heard a woman screaming.

Patrick Byrne with his youngest daughter Britney Jo, aged 16

"My youngest daughter Britney Jo, who's 16, pointed towards a man who was lying on the ground and said 'dad, we're first-aiders, let's help'.

"The man's girlfriend was saying he'd been stabbed in the back of the head, and there was a wound of about 1.5cm.

"She was holding him and had her hand across the wound to stop the flow of blood.

"I had nothing to stop the blood with so I sent my wife into the cathedral to get some serviettes, but then someone threw us a blue shirt so we held that against his head.

"The police then arrived and offered me a bandage with dressing, which I applied, but the blood was still coming through."

Patrick, a 51-year-old meat factory worker from Wath-upon-Dearne, said he stayed with the man until an ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.

He is a first-aider at work and Britney learned first aid as an Army Cadet, but he said this was the most serious case he had ever dealt with.

"I've used my training for bumps and scrapes in the past, but nothing to this extent. I just hope the man's OK," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 355 of October 18.