Fans arrested after fighting between Sheffield Wednesday supporters at Derby County match

Two fans have been arrested after violence flared between Sheffield Wednesday supporters during Saturday's defeat at Derby County.

Scuffles broke out among a small section of Owls fans during the match, with photos showing one man appearing to throw a punch as another was restrained by stewards.

Police said banning orders would be sought as appropriate

Fans were quick to condemn the fighting, which appeared to involve only a small minority of the travelling contingent and reports on social media suggested was fuelled by contrasting views over manager Carlos Carvalhal's tenure at the club.

Derbyshire Constabulary said two people had been arrested after the match under the public order and football offences acts.

PC Roger Brown, the force's dedicated football officer, said: "We have a proven track record of investigating football related disorder and will continue to work closely with South Yorkshire Police to identify any other individuals involved.

"Our aim is to enhance the match day experience for all fans and such offences will not be tolerated. Football banning orders will be sought, via the courts, as appropriate."

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesman said: "We are in full dialogue with Derbyshire Constabulary and are awaiting any developments regarding potential prosecutions.

"Sheffield Wednesday have a zero tolerance policy of crowd disorder involving our supporters and anyone convicted as a result of Saturday’s disturbances will face the appropriate sanctions."

Reports over the weekend suggested a steward had been injured by a chair thrown from among Wednesday fans.

But Owls supporter Sean Bruce, who says the chair hit him first, believes it was lobbed from among the home crowd.

"It hit me on the left shoulder and bounced into the steward standing beside me, so it's hard to see how it could have come from among Wednesday fans," said the 64-year-old, from Walkley.

Mr Bruce, who has been attending games since he was six, said he was shaken after being hit but sustained only light bruising to his shoulder.

He spoke of his disgust at the small group of Wednesday fans he said had gone looking for trouble, but also criticised home fans he said spent much of the match goading rival supporters.

"There was a Wednesday fan in front of me who was shouting at the Derby fans while his son, who could only be eight or nine years old, tried to pull him back.

"The behaviour from the majority of Wednesday fans was great. It's just the ones who tend to congregate near the opposition fans that cause trouble.

"This is the first away game I've taken my wife to for about five years. She was really keen to go but her experience has put her off a bit."

A Derby County spokesman said four people had been ejected from the visitors section on Saturday but the club had received no reports of either a fan or a steward being hit by a chair.