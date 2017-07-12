EXCLUSIVE: Save a third on Tramlines festival tickets with The Star

The Star has teamed up with Tramlines to offer an exclusive saving on tickets to this year's festival.

Readers can snap up tickets for the highlight of the city's musical calendar for just £30 - a third off the full price - using a discount code.

Dizzee Rascal headlined last year's festival

The Libertines, All Saints, Primal Scream and Kano are among the big acts topping the bill at the UK's largest inner-city music festival this year, with organisers describing the line-up as the best ever.

As well as the household names, there's the usual wealth of exciting emerging talent unearthed by the team who provided a launch pad for the likes of alt-J and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Tramlines, which is now in its ninth year, offers music lovers the star performers and party atmosphere they would expect from a top festival without the mud, questionable lavatories and lengthy queues for the shower.

The genre-busting festival, running from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 this year, also provides a much-needed boost for Sheffield's pubs and clubs hit by the summer lull which follows the annual student migration.

Tramlines at the O2 Academy

Tramlines promoter Alex Deadman, who has been involved with the festival since its 2009 inception, says landlords at numerous venues have told him they would struggle to stay afloat were it not for the yearly fillip.

"Traditionally, the Tramlines weekend was the trough of the year for Sheffield's bars and clubs, because the students have gone and many people are on holiday. The city used to be like a ghost town at that time," he said.

"We've turned that completely upside down. For some businesses now, that weekend is a bigger earner than Christmas.

"It's a real shot-in-the-arm which keeps them going through the desert of the summer and enables them to give the place a lick of paint ready for the students' return."

The Libertines

Tramlines' main stage is at the Ponderosa, with Devonshire Green and the Folk Forest at Endcliffe Park among the other open-air venues.

But unofficial gigs and celebrations are being staged at nightspots across the city, and a handful of clubs are hosting official after-parties.

They include the O2 Academy, where the likes of Artful Dodger and The Streets' Mike Skinner are among the line-up.

Mike McQuillan, marketing manager at O2 Academy Sheffield, said: "Tramlines always gives a much needed injection of excitement and buzz to the city.

Kano

"As it pulls in music lovers from all around the region, it’s a real showcase, giving people a taste of the many diverse genres of music that Sheffield plays host to all year round. We're very proud to be a part of such a great event."

Last year, boffins at Sheffield Hallam University estimated the festival generates £9m for local businesses over its three days.

The first Tramlines festival was thrown together in a matter of weeks as music lovers united to showcase the city's vibrant music scene at dozens of venues around Sheffield.

Financial support from the council and sponsorship by Nokia meant it remained a free event for the first four years.

As money dried up organisers were forced to start charging in 2013, but it remains incredible value at a fraction of the cost of the average festival and under-12s go free with a paying adult.

You have to pay to see the big names, but organisers remain committed to ensuring the whole city shares in the carnival atmosphere.

Free stages in the Peace Gardens and at Barker's Pool provide a platform for local acts, there's street art for all to enjoy and there's even the 'buskers' bus' where acts serenade passengers for free en route to the different venues.

For Mr Deadman, the festival's community roots and relaxed vibe play a big part in helping it attract such big names.

"It's like an urban Glastonbury. It's a chance to see Sheffield at its very best, and the bands have a really good time just like everybody else," he says.

The city which gave us acts from the Human League and Pulp to the Arctic Monkeys continues to punch above its weight musically.

That's because people here aren't afraid to take risks artistically, Mr Deadman believes, being driven more by the need to express themselves than a hunger for commercial success.

"I think people in Sheffield and to an extent throughout the north are quite uninhibited artistically," he says.

"It's not been a hugely economically successful region, which I think opens the door to creativity.

"There's this attitude that we're used to being ignored on the national and international front so we don't care what people think.

"When you take away those inhibitions it allows you to produce the music you want, rather than making it to order."

* To buy Tramlines tickets for £30 plus the booking fee, enter the promotional code STAR at the SIV ticket website http://sivtickets.com/event/tramlines2017. The code will remain active for 48 hours from this morning, Wednesday, July 12.

* For more about Tramlines, visit www.tramlines.org.uk.