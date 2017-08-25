Excitement builds ahead of Sheffield Fayre at Norfolk Heritage Park

Have your say

Another feast of family entertainment lies in store at the annual Sheffield Fayre, which returns to Norfolk Heritage Park this bank holiday Monday.

The free event, now in its 16th year, will boast attractions ranging from fairground rides and food to a blooming horticultural show, crafts, games and market stalls.

Visitors will also be able to take in the magnificent views of the city and surrounding countryside from the park.

Last year's event drew thousands of people to the park.

This year's fair will take place on Monday, August 28, from 10.30am - 5.30pm.