Emergency services scrambled to incident in Sheffield city centre

Emergency services, including a 'decontamination' unit, have been scrambled to an incident in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

A number of fire engines, police vehicles and an ambulance were seen arriving outside the Novotel hotel on Arundel Gate at around 2.30pm.

One witness also reported seeing a decontamination unit rushing to the scene.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and we will bring you more details as we get them.