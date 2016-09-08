Elderly woman, 92, lay in Sheffield street waiting over 30 minutes for ambulance after breaking leg

A frail 92-year-old woman lay in the street for over half an hour waiting for an ambulance after falling off a Sheffield bus.

The incident happened on Adlington Road, Parson Cross, at about 4pm on Tuesday as the woman got off the bus.

A local resident who witnessed the incident and asked not to be named said he has been told the partially-sighted woman is still in hospital and has required surgery after suffering a broken femur bone in the fall.

He said the delay in paramedics reaching her after the fall was 'not good enough', with several passers-by having to look after her while waiting for medical assistance to arrive.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service officials said they had reached the woman within 32 minutes.

A spokeswoman said the woman's injury did not fall into the category of being a life-threatening emergency, which requires the highest-priority response of staff getting to a patient within eight minutes.

But the witness said there should have been a faster response.

"It is totally wrong. If you have got someone at that age and so frail, that time could be the difference between life and death," he said.

"In my view, it is not good enough but I'm no expert."

A spokeswoman from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We do our best to reach all patients who need our assistance as quickly as possible.

"As always we need to prioritise those with a life-threatening illness or injury.

"Our records show that we had an ambulance on scene to provide care to the patient within 32 minutes.

“We would like to reassure members of the public that our priority is to provide a safe, responsive and high quality service to the people of Yorkshire.”