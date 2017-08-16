Education help for sporty teen talent

Young people are set to benefit from a new education partnership launched by two of the city’s leading institutions.

Sheffield Wednesday Football Club (SWFC) Community Programme and The Sheffield College have signed an agreement to deliver sports qualifications.

The partnership aims to address future workforce skills needs for the sport and leisure industry. More than 200 young people are set to benefit from the full-time programme, which starts this September.

Students will complete their studies at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium and the college which will provide an insight into the professional world of sport.

They will also develop the skills required to work in the industry or progress to university. Both Sheffield Wednesday and college staff will deliver the curriculum and help to find work placement opportunities with the club, its sponsors and other employers in the city.

Paul Corcoran, chief executive of The Sheffield College, said: “Sheffield has an outstanding international reputation for a wide range of sports and Sheffield Wednesday are a club with a proud history, known throughout the world.

“We are delighted to provide an innovative pathway within the city that supports the growth of home-grown talent by working with the SWFC Community Programme.”

Students, aged 16 to 18, will complete recognised vocational qualifications; the BTEC Diploma in Sport at Level Two and the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport at Level Three, which is equivalent to A Levels.

On successful completion of their courses they will be able to progress on to an apprenticeship or the next level course at the club, college or university.