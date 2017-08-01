'Dumb and Dumber' haircut for famous Sheffield tree prompts much hilarity

This is the new crop for one of Sheffield's best-known trees, which has prompted much mirth on Twitter.

The extreme haircut for the tree at Hunters Bar roundabout, opposite Endcliffe Park, has earned comparisons to everyone from Jim Carrey's bowl cut in Dumb & Dumber to Cate Blanchett in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

A photo of the new look was posted by the roundabout, which has its own Twitter account, this morning and has already been liked dozens of times.

The roundabout was not too impressed, tweeting: "I asked for short back and sides. Not 'severe fringe'."

Amy Casbolt replied: "You look like Jim Carey in Dumb & Dumber!"

Sue Elliott-Nicholls asked: "Oh dear, what did they DO?"

And Sue Briffa commented: "Crikey! On my way to #Hairband. Hope they don't do that to me!!"