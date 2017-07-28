Dronfield Town Ladies win derby final in Hallam University’s women’s football tournament

Have your say

Dronfield Town Ladies won the Women’s Euro Celebration event hosted by Sheffield Hallam University at Sports Park in support of England at the European Championships.

The tournament involved nine teams from all over South Yorkshire with Dronfield Town Ladies beating local rivals AFC Dronfield 1-0 in a close-run final.

Tournament winners Dronfield Town against Sheffield Wednesday

Harworth Colliery Ladies finished in third place, after edging out a young Sheffield Wednesday Ladies side 1-0 in the third-place playoff.

The organisers send thanks to those who took part and hope to make it an even bigger and better event next year.

“Join us in wishing the England team good luck at the Euros,” said a spokesperson.

* Watch out for our coverage of women’s and girls football every week in Grass Roots during the season.