Drivers warned over 'hazardous debris' on Sheffield road

Drivers have been warned to take care following reports of 'hazardous debris' on a road in Sheffield.
The Streets Ahead team, which is responsible for maintaining the city's roads, tweeted this evening: "We've had a report of hazardous debris on Gilroyd Lane - please steer clear until our staff have removed it."
It is believed the road referred to may actually be Gill Royd Lane in Midhopestones, as Gilroyd Lane is in Barnsley.
