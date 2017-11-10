Drivers taken to hospital after two buses collide in Sheffield city centre

Both drivers were taken to hospital as a precaution after two buses collided in Sheffield city centre today.

The buses, both operated by First, crashed into each other on Savile Street, near Wicker, shortly before midday.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of the collision at around noon.

"The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital as a precaution but it is not believed that they suffered serious injuries. None of the passengers were injured," she added.

The buses involved are believed to have been serving route numbers 52a and x78.

A First Sheffield spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that two of our vehicles have been involved in an incident earlier today and we have launched a full investigation."