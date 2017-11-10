Driver's quick-thinking saves his life in horrific M1 motorway smash south of Sheffield

This car was left in a crumpled mess following a horrific motorway crash this evening, but the driver survived after following some very important advice.

He left his vehicle after breaking down on the M1 near Chesterfield, shortly before it was crushed in a collision involving a lorry.

Damage to an HGV which was also involved in the collision

Derbyshire Roads Police urged other drivers to follow his example should they find themselves in the same situation, rather than putting their lives at risk.

The force tweeted the following advice: "We cannot repeat this enough. If you break down on the motorway or dual carriageway with no hard shoulder exit the vehicle immediately. This driver did just that which saved his life. #GetOutStayOut #OverTheBarrier."

The crash happened this evening between junctions 29a and 30. Highways England has warned motorists to expect disruption to continue until around 1am tomorrow morning.