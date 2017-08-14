Driver believed to have run off after crash which blocked tramlines in Sheffield

Have your say

A driver is believed to have run off from the scene of a crash which blocked tramlines in Sheffield.

A silver Ford Focus was involved in a collision on Beeches Bank, in Norfolk Park, Sheffield, yesterday at around 8.30pm.

Police said the driver is believed to have made off towards Norfolk Park following the crash, in which no one was injured.

Police said Park Grange Road was closed at the time of the incident but later reopened.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 1143 of June 13.