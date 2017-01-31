Dramatic turnaround for café in Sheffield which was rated one of city's least hygienic

A café which was rated as one of Sheffield's least hygienic eateries has undergone a dramatic turnaround to become one of the city's cleanest.

Steel City Cakes, in Abbeydale Road, was one of four food outlets across the city to receive a zero-star food rating last year, after council inspectors found mouse droppings behind fridges and storage units.

U-Buffet, in West Street, Sheffield

But the venue has now been awarded the maximum five stars under the Food Standards Agency's rating system, after council inspectors returned earlier this month.

It was deemed 'very good' overall and for hygienic food handling, and 'good' for the cleanliness of the facilities and management of food safety, following the latest visit on January 18.

U-Buffet, another of the premises to receive a zero-star rating last year, has also improved markedly.

The restaurant in West Street, in the city centre, was visited again by the council on December 12 and its score has since been upgraded to three stars.

The other two zero-rated premises have yet to have their scores updated on the FSA's website, though this does not necessarily mean improvements have not been made and a better rating is not pending.

Under the hygiene rating scheme, all businesses are given a window sticker showing their score to display, though they are not legally required to do so in England.

According to Sheffield Council's website a zero-star rating means 'major improvements' are needed, while those outlets scoring two or less will be subject to a follow-up visit or enforcement action where necessary.

Out of 3,611 premises across Sheffield to have been rated for hygiene, 2,145 were awarded the maximum five stars, according to the FSA website.

Only 152 have been awarded two stars or fewer, and three currently have no stars.

