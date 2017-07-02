Dough! Man charged over burglaries after chance arrest at Sheffield pizza joint

A man has been charged over a spate of burglaries in Sheffield after police made a chance arrest as they popped into a takeaway for some pizza.

Officers told how they had stopped off a 'well-known pizza establishment' on West Street to grab a bite to eat on Friday (June 30) when they spotted a wanted man.

Sheffield Central Local Policing Team (LPT), clearly relishing the chance for a pun, wrote: "Not wanting to miss a slice of the action, officers quickly arrested the male, before he could take-away from the area.

"To top it all off, officers then had to abandon their freshly cooked food to take the male to custody! At yeast the pizza tasted crust as good, cooked the second time round in the station microwave."

Lee Wragg, aged 41, has been charged with five counts of burglary and two thefts, alleged to have taken place around the city centre over the last eight days.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.