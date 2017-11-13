'Don't suffer in silence' says much-loved Sheffield singer, as he opens up about battle with depression

The lead singer of Sheffield's Everly Pregnant Brothers has opened up about his battle with depression in the hope it will help others.

Shaun Doane fronts the comedy ukulele band, whose witty take on pop standards has made them a Sheffield institution, and he is the lyrical genius behind many of their biggest hits.

The 48-year-old funeral director, from Wadsley, has also earned a loyal following through his stand-up comedy performances.

But few fans will have known about his struggles with mental health until he began blogging about them this month, having sought help after being overwhelmed by the illness.