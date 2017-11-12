Dog owner's warning after pet is savaged in Sheffield

A pet was left needing stitches after being mauled by another dog in Sheffield.

Natalie Britcher posted this photo of her dog Buddy's nasty wound after the attack in Woodhouse, on a field off Stradbroke Road, opposite the Co-op store.

She has warned other animal owners to be alert following the attack on Wednesday morning, at around 5.30am.

"The attack made a right mess of Buddy. The lady who owned the other dog gave me the wrong address so police have been informed as it's attacked before on same field," she said.

"It's a staffy, with a big build, and I think dark brown, though it was dark. The lady is white, with a slim build, in her late 40s. She obviously thinks it's OK for her dog to attack others so keep your dogs safe."

Ms Britcher said Buddy, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, was recovering well but remained afraid to go out.

The attack came in the same week another woman reported her dog being attacked in nearby Hackenthorpe, dragging her to the ground in the process.

Angela Taff posted on Thursday to say her pet Oscar had been attacked by a Bordeaux dog.

She claimed the owners had shown no concern for her pet's safety, simply telling her to 'get my yapping dog out of her face'.

"Luckily Oscar is just scratched and badly bruised the next dog might not be so lucky," she added.