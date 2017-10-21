'Dodgy' parking crackdown in Sheffield sees drivers ticketed

Have your say

A crackdown on 'dodgy' parking in Sheffield saw drivers ticketed for stopping on zigzag markings and double yellow lines.

Police in Darnall teamed up with council traffic wardens for a day of action, targeting inconsiderate road users.

Sheffield East Neighbourhood Policing Team said 14 parking tickets were issued, five unroadworthy vehicles were banned from the streets, one uninsured car was seized and one man was arrested on warrant.

The crackdown took place yesterday, on the same day officers were called to an attempted bank raid in the suburb.

"Not quite as interesting as bank robbery but our joint operation with parking services led to 14 tickets issued in Darnall for dodgy parking," the team wrote on Twitter.

"This is an identified issue that annoys people in the area. Parking on zigzags (dangerous) but also double yellows (why do it?)."