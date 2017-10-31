Do you have what it takes to be a Steel City Superstar and win £250?

The search is on for Sheffield's most talented citizens, with a £250 prize up for grabs.

The Virgin Money Sheffield Lounge has joined forces with The Star newspaper to help celebrate the best of Sheffield’s local talent.

We’re looking for 10 solo acts ­to take to the stage and wow our judges in the Virgin Money Lounge on Fargate, on Thursday, November 23, from 7pm to 9pm.

Whether you’re a singer, musician, comedian or magician we want to hear from you. Your talent could even be something totally different, something we’ve never seen before. Maybe you can solve a Rubik’s cube with your feet or juggle antique vases?

Whatever you’re great at, we want to hear from you. All you need to do is send a 90 second YouTube or Vimeo link of you doing your thing to film@virginmoney.com. After that we’ll be in touch with the finalists to provide more details ahead of the night.

The cherry on top is a £250 cash prize for the best performance.

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Thursday, November 9.