Dental student from Sheffield awaits terror trial at Old Bailey

A dental student charged with seven terrorism offences is set to stand trial next month.

Abdurahman Kaabar appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on September 1.

The 22-year-old, of Martin Street, in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, is charged with three offences of possessing records of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, and four offences of disseminating terrorist publications.

He was arrested on August 10, following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, supported by South Yorkshire Police, and he has been in custody since.

The UK citizen, who is of Libyan descent, was studying at Plymouth University, according to court documents.

The thickly bearded student appeared in court wearing a dark blue T-shirt and bottoms with flip-flops. He remained expressionless throughout the hearing.

His defence lawyer Sav Khan said Kaabar intends to plead not guilty to the charges.