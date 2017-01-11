Decision over £175m plans to 'extend' Sheffield city centre is postponed

Plans for a £175 million development to regenerate the north of Sheffield city centre are set to go before council planning chiefs next month.
West Bar Square, led by council development partner Urbo Regeneration, would include up to 85,000 sq m of offices, along with 525 homes, a 500-bed four-star hotel, shops, restaurants and 700 car parking spaces.
The developer claims the scheme, which is more than a decade in the making after previous proposals by another firm fell by the wayside, will effectively 'extend' the city centre and create around 5,000 jobs.
Councillors were due to vote on the application, which is recommended for approval by planning officers, at Tuesday's planning and highways committee meeting.
However, the item was withdrawn from the agenda at the eleventh hour because inadequate notice had been given to one of the leaseholders on the three hectare site beween the law courts and Kelham Island.
The application, which is for outline permission, with the finer details to be agreed at a later date, will now be considered by councillors at the planning and highways committee meeting on February 14.
