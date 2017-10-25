Decision on future of Sheffield's old Ski Village just weeks away

A decision on the future of Sheffield's old Ski Village is expected within weeks, after shortlisted investors submitted their final bids.

Sheffield Council wants to revive the derelict Parkwood Springs site rising above Neepsend, which once attracted top-class skiers from across the country.

Youngsters in action at Sheffield Ski Village in 2007

As well as the latest generation dry ski slopes, the new outdoor activity complex is expected to include mountain biking trails and other recreational and commercial facilities.

Edward Highfield, the council's director of city growth, said the deadline for final bids passed on Friday and the authority hopes to announce its preferred developer within the next two to three weeks.

Councillors would then be asked to grant the chosen investor a long lease on the land, subject to planning permission being approved, enabling it to sit down with the council and draw up more detailed proposals.

The intricacies of the rival bids remain strictly under wraps for now, but Mr Highfield said he is 'optimistic' about their quality and believes the hillside plot has the potential to become a 'jewel in the crown' for Sheffield.

The view from the old ski slopes, which the council is keen to revive

"We're optimistic about the quality of the final bids, and we feel we have the opportunity to do something really, really special with this site," he told The Star.

"We see Parkwood Springs as the jewel in the crown of our 'Outdoor City' ambitions.

"We think it could be something that's pretty unique in the UK context, given its proximity to the city centre."

Mr Highfield added that the growing buzz around neighbouring Neepsend and Kelham Island, where new bars are constantly popping up, made the site's regeneration an even more appealing commercial prospect.

Sheffield Ski Village pictured during its heyday

He believes the new complex could attract people to visit Sheffield from up to two hours away and combine their time there with getting to know the city's wider charms and those of the Peak District.

The development site covers around 30 acres at the southern end of Parkwood Springs, encompassing the old Ski Village and some surrounding land, part of which is currently occupied by new age travellers.

The council has started legal proceedings to remove the travellers, and claims it is offering support to those affected, but a petition demanding they be allowed to remain has more than 1,200 signatures.

The former ski park has become a magnet for fly-tippers and arsonists in recent years, with firefighters called to tackle numerous blazes there since 2012.

The old Ski Village site is today blighted by fly-tipping

The Friends of Parkwood Springs group has been instrumental in helping to revive the urban country park to the north, which includes an old landfill plot where planting is set to begin soon.

Its chairman Neill Schofield said: "If there can be some redevelopment which gets the site tidied up and used positively we would definitely be in favour of that.

"It's an opportunity for the whole of the city and beyond, because it's so unusual to have an area like this with such a steep hill in the middle of a city with incredible views."

Along with skiing, biking and other recreational facilities, he said the group would welcome a zip wire, a café and toilets but opposed any motorsports being included.