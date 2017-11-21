D-day approaches in 14-year battle to protect green space in Sheffield

The outcome of a 14-year battle to protect a green space in Sheffield from development is set to be decided next week.

Campaigners have been fighting since 2003 to prevent building on Lower Walkley Green, in Walkley.

It is unclear who owns the land between Walkley Bank Road and Woodview Road, since it is not registered, and residents say this has led to developers in the past trying to claim it as their own.

The Lower Walkley Green Residents' Association applied in 2008 for the plot to be granted village green status, which would safeguard it from development.

Members of Sheffield Council's licensing sub-committee are set to determine whether to approve the application during a two-day hearing beginning next Tuesday, November 28.

There is no recommendation in the agenda for the hearing, but it does state that 52 completed questionnaires were submitted as part of the application, and no objections have been received.

Members of the council's commons registration committee heard from the applicants in July, and on Monday they visited the site.

For the application to be successful, it must be proved that a significant number of local people have used the land as of right for lawful sports and pastimes for at least 20 years.