Cyclist 'thrown in the air' in crash in Sheffield

A horrified witness has told how she saw a cyclist 'thrown in the air' in a serious crash in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

Danielle Wragg said she was driving through Oughtibridge this morning at around 8.10am when she saw the cyclist collide with a car at the junction of Station Lane and Church Street.

"It was horrific to watch. He got thrown in the air at quite some force. He had quite a bad head injury and a clearly broken ankle," she said.

"I would like to know how he is as I've not been able to stop thinking about him all day."

Ms Wragg said the cyclist had been heading down Orchard Street before the crash happened.

She added that she and another driver, who is a nurse, tended to the cyclist until paramedics arrived.

