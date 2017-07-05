Crashes near M1 causing major delays in Sheffield and Rotherham

Two crashes are causing serious congestion on the borders of Sheffield and Rotherham.

Traffic is backing up along the A630 Sheffield Parkway eastbound towards junction 33 of the M1 following a three-vehicle pile-up near Catcliffe at around 4pm this afternoon.

Another collision involving a car and a lorry on the A631 Shepcote Lane southbound, shortly before 5pm, is also causing delays to traffic entering and exiting the M1 at junction 34.

Travel South Yorkshire says the Catcliffe crash is causing delays of up to 20 minutes to its services, with traffic backing up from Park Square roundabout to the Handsworth turn-off.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in either of the incidents.