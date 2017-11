Have your say

A crash in Sheffield this afternoon is reportedly causing travel disruption.

Two cars have been involved in a collision on Main Road, Darnall, according to Travel South Yorkshire.

It tweeted at around 4.10pm to say number 18 and 18a buses were unable to serve Main Road due to the crash.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.