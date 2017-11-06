Crash in Sheffield causes travel disruption

Have your say

A crash in Sheffield this afternoon caused travel disruption.

Two cars were involved in a collision on Main Road, Darnall, according to Travel South Yorkshire.

It tweeted at around 4.10pm to say number 18 and 18a buses were unable to serve Main Road due to the crash.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said a red Proton and a silver Fiesta were believed to have collided on Staniforth Road, at the junction with Main Road, at around 4pm.

She said one man had been arrested in connection with the incident.