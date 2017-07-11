Could you help save Sheffield's 'most-loved' tractor?

It has brought countless hours of joy to a generation of children, but the race is on to save possibly Sheffield's best-known tractor.

Each year, hundreds of children sit behind the wheel of the red-and-yellow tractor at Graves Park Animal Farm and let their imaginations run wild.

The tractor's interior is badly worn (pic: Facebook/Graves Park Animal Farm)

But the much-loved vehicle is showing the effects of all that attention, which has left the upholstery badly worn and the paintwork peeling.

Staff at the farm have issued an urgent appeal for help to give the tractor a new lease of life ahead of the summer holidays, in time to entertain a new generation of youngsters.

"Here we have the most loved and played on tractor in Sheffield, maybe even Yorkshire," they wrote.

"Our tractor is looking very tired and sad, and we would like your help.

"We are looking for a local company or organisation that will bring our tractor back to its shiny colourful old self.

"We are desperate for the job to be completed before the summer holidays."

The appeal has already generated much interest, with an employee at Rolls-Royce among those offering to lend a hand.

It has also brought memories flooding back for many people who recalled playing on it with their children.

* Anyone who thinks they may be able to help is asked to email park manager Claire Taylor at Claire.taylor@sheffield.gov.uk.