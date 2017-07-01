Could it be you? Lucky Brit scoops £87.5m EuroMillions jackpot

A lucky British player is today £87.5 million richer after scooping the EuroMillions jackpot.

The unknown UK ticket-holder - who matched five numbers and two lucky star balls - is the country's biggest National Lottery prize winner this year and the seventh biggest ever.

It is the third time this year the winning EuroMillions ticket was bought in this country.

In case you've not checked your ticket yet, the winning numbers were 17, 35, 39, 47 and 50, plus the lucky stars 6 and 8.

Last night's jackpot was £87,570,000, and another two UK winners shared just over £400,000 after matching five numbers and one lucky star.