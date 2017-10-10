Controversial plans for new 'village' on Sheffield's outskirts clear first hurdle

Controversial plans for a new 'village' on fields in Sheffield have cleared the first hurdle.

Up to 93 homes would be built on grazing land near Royd Farm, between Stocksbridge and Deepcar, under proposals by Hallam Land Management.

Sheffield Council had told the developer to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) as part of its planning application, due to concerns over how extra traffic emissions and noise would affect birds at nearby wildlife havens.

But it has been overruled by the Government, which declared no such assessment was necessary as the land is not protected and, according to Natural England, is not visited by significant numbers of rare birds.

The developer has yet to submit a planning application but 150 people have already written to the council objecting to the proposed homes on the 16-acre site between Hollin Busk Lane and Carr Road.

The new ruling was made on behalf of communities secretary Sajid Javid last Thursday.

Although the land is not protected, it falls within an 'open space area' and 'green corridor' in Sheffield's unitary development plan, which is used as a guideline for future developments.

It is also close to Fox Glen Wood and Cockshot Hill wildlife reserves, and a short distance from the Peak District National Park.

The Upper Don Action Group (UDAG), which opposes the plans, has raised concerns about the impact on traffic and wildlife in the area and the extra pressure it claims would be put on services like schools and medical centres.

John Hesketh, the group's chairman, said: "What residents and community groups want now is to see the proposal in detail and how the developer believes the considerable environmental hurdles can be cleared.

"At UDAG, we don't believe that the environmental problems for such a large housing scheme on farmland are easily solved, whatever the implications of the Minister’s judgement.

"We will be campaigning against the proposed Royd Farm 'village' when a planning application is eventually submitted."

The Star has approached Hallam Land Management for a comment.