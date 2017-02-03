Community group in bid to take over protected Sheffield building

A community group which aims boost women's career prospects could take over a vacant council building in Sheffield.

Globalmama Enterprises wants to use 12-14 Burngreave Road, in Burngreave, as a base for its work to help some of the city's most impoverished women and their families.

Sheffield Council has now approved Globalmama's application to list the property as an asset of community value (ACV), paving the way for the social enterprise to make a bid to use the building.

The property is the 14th site in Sheffield to be recognised as a community asset, the majority of which are pubs.

When an ACV is put up for sale, community groups are given six months in which to prepare a bid should they wish.

The building in Burngreave Road was until recently leased by Nomad, which was set up in the late 80s to tackle homelessness in Sheffield, and was used by other community organisations including Burngreave Community Action Forum.

Nomad's lease ended last September and the property is currently being advertised for sale by the council.

Globalmama stated in its application that it wished to run the building as an office and for community meetings, events and training sessions, with space available to other groups.

It claimed it had already spoken to community groups which were keen to use the space, which it said would be let at a reasonable cost.

"We have the support of the groups from the local community that we have met with to date. And we are confident that other local community groups would support Globalmama in our bid to own and operate the building in the interest of the local community."

Globalmama, which is owned and run by a team of Somali women, seeks to help women turn their existing skills like catering and tailoring into careers by equipping them with the necessary business acumen.

Its application stated: "The company's ultimate aims are to create a number of thriving businesses that train and employ women, and by doing so, reduce social and economic isolation within our communities by empowering women to take themselves and their families out of poverty."

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for community services and libraries, who approved the application, said: "I'm very pleased that another building, used and loved by local people, has been protected by a community group which gained the status of an 'asset of community value'.

"I want to see more of this happening. We need to follow the law in this area and are only able to grant this status where certain criteria has been met and we’re here to give advice and guidance about this."

The council was recently criticised by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) for refusing to list The Cherry Tree Inn, in Brincliffe Edge, following an objection from the pub's owner. Co-op has applied to demolish the pub and build a new grocery store there.

Video: Sheffield gunman caught on CCTV

Breaking: Child sex abuse gang who exploited girls in Sheffield and Rotherham jailed for 81 years

Video: Hardy sow Elizabeth gives birth to record breaking 10 female piglets at Sheffield farm

Dangerous sex offender raped South Yorkshire girl under five years old

Sex attack victims thanked for reporting offences which landed gang behind bars

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest owls stats

Sheffield United: Get all the lastes Blades stats